Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) Shares Up 14.5%

Zadar Ventures Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ZADDF) shares shot up 14.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.26 and last traded at $0.25. 2,250 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 2,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.45 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25.

About Zadar Ventures (OTCMKTS:ZADDF)

Zadar Ventures Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

