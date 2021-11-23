ZClassic Market Capitalization Hits $1.42 Million (ZCL)

ZClassic (CURRENCY:ZCL) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 23rd. One ZClassic coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ZClassic has traded down 7.6% against the U.S. dollar. ZClassic has a total market cap of $1.42 million and $5,674.00 worth of ZClassic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $213.68 or 0.00376345 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $110.58 or 0.00194752 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00100774 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00003343 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00004106 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000295 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About ZClassic

ZClassic (ZCL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. ZClassic’s total supply is 9,287,024 coins. The official website for ZClassic is zclassic-ce.com . ZClassic’s official Twitter account is @zclassiccoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ZClassic is /r/ZClassic and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for ZClassic is t.me/ZclassicCE_Announcement

According to CryptoCompare, “ZClassic is a cryptocurrency forked from Zcash. It has the exact same features as ZEC, including its private transactions protected by zero knowledge proofs and its Equihash Proof of Stake mining, but with no founder's reward. This founder's reward is currently deducted from mined zcash blocks (20% of all block rewards during the first four years of mining which will amount to 10% of the total zcash supply). By removing this founder's reward ZClassic wants to make mining fair for everyone involved. Block explorer data from https://classic.zcha.in/ “

ZClassic Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZClassic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZClassic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZClassic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

