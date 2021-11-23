Zero (ZER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.79 Million

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. One Zero coin can currently be bought for $0.17 or 0.00000289 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.79 million and approximately $10,614.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zero has traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $222.61 or 0.00385685 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $111.57 or 0.00193301 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57.53 or 0.00099674 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0877 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00004528 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000296 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,746,090 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

