Zigcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.19 Million (ZIG)

Zigcoin (CURRENCY:ZIG) traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 23rd. Zigcoin has a total market capitalization of $8.15 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Zigcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Zigcoin has traded up 42.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Zigcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0339 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Zigcoin alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001514 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00046653 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.04 or 0.00239359 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00007554 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.44 or 0.00087627 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Zigcoin Profile

Zigcoin (CRYPTO:ZIG) is a coin. It was first traded on April 6th, 2021. Zigcoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,418,751 coins. Zigcoin’s official Twitter account is @zignaly

According to CryptoCompare, “Zignaly is a social crypto investment platform. It allows users to invest in crypto by using signals, copying experts or fully delegated mode with profit sharing (PAMM). “

Buying and Selling Zigcoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zigcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zigcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zigcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zigcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zigcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.