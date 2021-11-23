Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Arik Prawer Sells 7,084 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, November 17th, Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92.
Shares of Z traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,180,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,513. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.
Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.
Zillow Group Company Profile
Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.
