Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Insider Arik Prawer Sells 7,084 Shares

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) insider Arik Prawer sold 7,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.85, for a total value of $395,641.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Arik Prawer also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Zillow Group alerts:

On Wednesday, November 17th, Arik Prawer sold 7,392 shares of Zillow Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.01, for a total value of $450,985.92.

Shares of Z traded up $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $54.34. The stock had a trading volume of 9,180,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,392,513. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.57 and a 12 month high of $208.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of -61.21 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Optas LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.3% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 9.7% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its holdings in Zillow Group by 4.0% in the third quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 4,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Zillow Group by 43.8% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens cut their target price on Zillow Group from $217.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.17.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

Recommended Story: How to track put option volume

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.