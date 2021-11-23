ZINC (ZINC) Price Tops $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

ZINC (CURRENCY:ZINC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 23rd. ZINC has a market capitalization of $47,246.45 and approximately $46.00 worth of ZINC was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ZINC coin can now be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, ZINC has traded down 1.5% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00001504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001740 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.94 or 0.00046851 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.81 or 0.00241396 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00007102 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.09 or 0.00088858 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00011740 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZINC Coin Profile

ZINC is a coin. ZINC’s total supply is 22,879,999 coins and its circulating supply is 5,583,588 coins. ZINC’s official website is zinc.work . ZINC’s official Twitter account is @zinc_work and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” ZINC is an Ethereum-based CV/Reference network. Their vision is to create an ecosystem in which workers can easily own, manage and monetize their proven skills and experience data. ZINC is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the ecosystem. “

ZINC Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZINC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZINC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZINC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

