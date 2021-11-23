Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Sells $293,363.35 in Stock

Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.09, for a total transaction of $293,363.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Roxanne Lagano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, October 22nd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.03, for a total transaction of $273,559.45.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Roxanne Lagano sold 1,315 shares of Zoetis stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $265,853.55.

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.68 on Tuesday, reaching $223.66. The company had a trading volume of 1,098,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,729,628. Zoetis Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.41 and a 52-week high of $228.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $207.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.37. The firm has a market cap of $105.82 billion, a PE ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 4.54.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.15. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 52.17%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 24.10%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZTS. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,476,000 after buying an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Zoetis during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $321,789,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 641.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,465,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,799 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in Zoetis by 387.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,417,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,127,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 697.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,225,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,708 shares in the last quarter. 89.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ZTS shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Zoetis in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $206.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Zoetis from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $212.30.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis, Inc discovers, develops, and manufactures a portfolio of animal health medicines and vaccines. The firm operates through the following segments: United States &International. Its products are complemented by diagnostic products, genetic tests, bio devices, and services. These are designed to meet the needs of veterinarians and the livestock farmers and companion animal.

