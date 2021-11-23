Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Lowered to $275.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its target price dropped by Stifel Nicolaus from $300.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price indicates a potential upside of 13.51% from the company’s previous close.

ZM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $345.29.

ZM opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $238.20 and a 1-year high of $486.83. The company has a market cap of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $267.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.92, for a total value of $4,342,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZM. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the 2nd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the 2nd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

