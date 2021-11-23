Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target Raised to $335.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target upped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price objective points to a potential upside of 38.27% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.71.

Shares of ZM opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.05. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $238.20 and a 1 year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 42.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,839,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,904,607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,302,703 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 5.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,428,622,000 after acquiring an additional 726,667 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 4.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,968,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,275,000 after acquiring an additional 565,755 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Zoom Video Communications by 0.3% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,482,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,057,000 after acquiring an additional 29,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,684,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,193,000 after buying an additional 757,122 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

