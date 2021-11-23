Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $299.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at Piper Sandler from $369.00 to $299.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target points to a potential upside of 23.41% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on ZM. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $375.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $480.00 to $385.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $398.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $351.45.

Shares of NASDAQ ZM opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a PE ratio of 73.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $238.20 and a 1 year high of $486.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $267.80 and its 200-day moving average is $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Zoom Video Communications by 45.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1.7% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 15,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,943,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 73.8% during the third quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 4,258 shares in the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.7% during the third quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. 46.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

