Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) PT Lowered to $400.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price target lowered by analysts at BTIG Research from $460.00 to $400.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 65.10% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on ZM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $369.00 to $299.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (down previously from $350.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $346.25.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $242.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $267.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.05. The company has a market capitalization of $71.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications has a 1-year low of $238.20 and a 1-year high of $486.83.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 11,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.13, for a total transaction of $3,294,446.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,697 shares of company stock worth $30,180,093 over the last three months. Insiders own 12.27% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 72.2% during the 1st quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 3,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,173,000. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $404,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

