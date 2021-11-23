Mizuho Lowers Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $300.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Mizuho from $350.00 to $300.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $255.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.10.

Shares of ZM stock traded down $34.33 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $207.95. 190,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,095,618. Zoom Video Communications has a fifty-two week low of $238.20 and a fifty-two week high of $486.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $267.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $319.05.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total transaction of $600,905.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total transaction of $4,067,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,697 shares of company stock valued at $30,180,093 over the last ninety days. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 2,743.1% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 27,980 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

