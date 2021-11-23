Zscaler (ZS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $197.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.44 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.93% and a negative return on equity of 39.94%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.34) EPS. On average, analysts expect Zscaler to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Zscaler stock opened at $343.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.71 billion, a PE ratio of -178.17 and a beta of 0.91. Zscaler has a twelve month low of $138.68 and a twelve month high of $376.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $302.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $251.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ZS. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $324.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 target price on shares of Zscaler in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $225.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Zscaler in a report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.36.

In related news, major shareholder Ajay Mangal sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.63, for a total transaction of $40,894,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.58, for a total transaction of $1,971,060.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,552,982.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 367,329 shares of company stock worth $100,639,481 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Zscaler stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 1.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,365 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of Zscaler worth $74,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 42.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zscaler, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based internet security platform. It provides integrated and comprehensive solutions to customers using cloud platform, the Zscaler Zero Trust Exchange. The firm offers Zcaler internet access, private access, digital experience, and cloud protection. The company was founded by Jagtar Singh Chaudhry and K.

