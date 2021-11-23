ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Exchanges

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on November 23rd. ZUM TOKEN has a total market capitalization of $362,630.76 and approximately $11.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ZUM TOKEN has traded 7.1% lower against the dollar. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ZUM TOKEN alerts:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $238.19 or 0.00414231 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000873 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0834 or 0.00000145 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000257 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About ZUM TOKEN

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 70,468,052,051 coins and its circulating supply is 16,807,499,217 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

ZUM TOKEN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ZUM TOKEN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUM TOKEN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.