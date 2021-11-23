Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Zur Rose Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF)’s share price rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $356.20 and last traded at $356.20. Approximately 10 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,435 shares. The stock had previously closed at $355.65.

ZRSEF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zur Rose Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Zur Rose Group from CHF 257 to CHF 250 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Zur Rose Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $382.32 and its 200 day moving average is $373.08.

Zur Rose Group AG engages in the operation of an e-commerce pharmacy. It operates through the following geograpical segments: Switzerland, Germany, and Europe. The company was founded by Walter Oberhänsli on April 6, 1993 and is headquartered in Frauenfeld, Switzerland.

