Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) Sets New 1-Year Low at $18.09

Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $18.09 and last traded at $18.16, with a volume of 5381 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.94.

ZYME has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Zymeworks in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.22.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $858.46 million, a P/E ratio of -4.46 and a beta of 0.87.

Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($1.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.08). Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 60.71% and a negative net margin of 936.34%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Zymeworks Inc. will post -4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZYME. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Zymeworks by 331.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,401,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845,142 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Zymeworks by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,346,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,210,000 after purchasing an additional 54,871 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Zymeworks by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,316,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,363,000 after acquiring an additional 574,073 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in Zymeworks by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,380,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,257,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,608,000 after acquiring an additional 119,200 shares during the period. 74.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zymeworks (NYSE:ZYME)

Zymeworks, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of biotherapeutics. Its product, ZW25 and ZW49 are a bispecific antibody that cans two non-overlapping epitopes. The company was founded by Anthony Fejes, J. Haig deB Farris, Nick Bedford, Ali Tehrani and Andrew S.

