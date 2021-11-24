-$0.17 EPS Expected for Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) will report ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Otonomy’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is ($0.15). Otonomy reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 15%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otonomy will report full-year earnings of ($0.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.80) to ($0.78). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.86) to ($0.60). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Otonomy.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19). Otonomy had a negative net margin of 20,278.95% and a negative return on equity of 72.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on OTIC. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Otonomy in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Otonomy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

OTIC opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. Otonomy has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $6.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 9.17 and a quick ratio of 11.25. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.86 million, a P/E ratio of -2.65 and a beta of 1.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. RA Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth $3,133,000. Nan Fung Group Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth $1,898,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the third quarter worth $1,245,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otonomy by 10.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,442,617 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,448,000 after purchasing an additional 224,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otonomy during the second quarter worth $472,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of therapeutics for neurotology. The firm’s product pipeline includes OTIVIDEX (dexamethasone) Meniere’s disease, OTIPRIO (ciprofloxacin otic suspension) acute otitis media with tubes (AOMT), OTO-313 (gacyclidine) tinnitus, OTO-413 (BDNF) hidden hearing Loss, OTO-510 (otoprotectant) prevent CIHL, OTO-6XX (hair cell regeneration) severe hearing loss.

