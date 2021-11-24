$0.21 EPS Expected for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) will report earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the highest is $0.30. Alaska Air Group reported earnings of ($2.55) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 108.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Alaska Air Group will report full-year earnings of ($2.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($2.00). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.85 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Alaska Air Group.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.18. Alaska Air Group had a negative return on equity of 18.97% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($3.23) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 178.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have issued reports on ALK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Alaska Air Group from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Alaska Air Group from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

In related news, Chairman Bradley D. Tilden sold 4,875 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total value of $296,107.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 1,725 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total transaction of $100,860.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,050 shares of company stock valued at $1,040,298 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,139,751 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $792,459,000 after acquiring an additional 236,923 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,365,883 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $504,545,000 after purchasing an additional 260,248 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,652,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $331,209,000 after purchasing an additional 110,377 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,022,650 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $177,138,000 after purchasing an additional 19,925 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 16.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,869 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $146,575,000 after buying an additional 350,865 shares during the period. 75.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALK traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,524,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,770,503. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.60. Alaska Air Group has a twelve month low of $48.09 and a twelve month high of $74.25. The firm has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 330.69 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes Alaska’s Boeing or Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Canada, Mexico, and Costa Rica.

