-$0.25 Earnings Per Share Expected for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) will announce earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.14). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.42) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.15) to ($0.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.87) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to $0.17. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover ACADIA Pharmaceuticals.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.77 million. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 32.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Guggenheim raised ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price target on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

Shares of ACAD stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $19.78. The stock had a trading volume of 676,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,728,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 0.61. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $15.68 and a twelve month high of $57.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.20 and its 200 day moving average is $20.30.

In related news, CEO Stephen Davis sold 2,963 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total transaction of $51,585.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 2,803 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total value of $53,285.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 7,104 shares of company stock valued at $128,165. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 106.0% during the 2nd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,553 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 121.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,956 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,722 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the development and commercialization of medicines to address unmet medical needs in central nervous system, or CNS, disorders. The firm’s products include Nuplazid, which is used for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson’s disease psychosis.

