-$0.28 EPS Expected for Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Summit Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMT) to announce ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Summit Therapeutics’ earnings. Summit Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.18) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.07) per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Summit Therapeutics.

Summit Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SMMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Summit Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 96.34% and a negative net margin of 350.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Summit Therapeutics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SMMT. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 132.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 45,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 25,804 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 148.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 86,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 51,700 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in Summit Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $175,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 2,084.7% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 345,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,029,000 after purchasing an additional 329,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Summit Therapeutics by 17.3% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 436,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after purchasing an additional 64,251 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SMMT stock opened at $5.26 on Wednesday. Summit Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.10 and a 1-year high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $513.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.64.

About Summit Therapeutics

Summit Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat infectious diseases in the United States, Latin America, and Europe. It conducts clinical programs focusing on the Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI). The company's lead product candidate is ridinilazole, an orally administered small molecule antibiotic that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of CDI.

