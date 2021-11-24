-$0.35 Earnings Per Share Expected for Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Intersect ENT, Inc. (NASDAQ:XENT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.35) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Intersect ENT’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.30) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Intersect ENT reported earnings of ($0.54) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 35.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Intersect ENT will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.78) to ($1.75). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.34) to ($1.11). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Intersect ENT.

Intersect ENT (NASDAQ:XENT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.06). Intersect ENT had a negative net margin of 85.02% and a negative return on equity of 151.36%.

XENT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $28.25 in a report on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.25 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.30 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Intersect ENT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.36.

Shares of XENT opened at $27.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $907.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.51. Intersect ENT has a 1-year low of $15.92 and a 1-year high of $28.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.89.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 154.7% in the second quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 75,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after acquiring an additional 45,800 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 18.7% in the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,474,081 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,462,000 after acquiring an additional 705,910 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intersect ENT by 21.2% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 38,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $802,000 after acquiring an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Intersect ENT in the second quarter valued at about $205,000. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intersect ENT, Inc is a commercial drug delivery company, which engages in the treatment of ear, nose, and throat conditions. Its products include PROPEL and SINUVA. The PROPEL used to maintain the opening and locally deliver steroid after sinus surgery. The SINUVA is used to treat adult patients with ethmoid sinus surgery yet suffer from recurrent sinus obstruction due to polyps.

