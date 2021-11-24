$0.49 EPS Expected for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) will announce $0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.48 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Hewlett Packard Enterprise posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will report full year earnings of $1.93 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.96. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.97 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Hewlett Packard Enterprise.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.71.

HPE opened at $14.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 12 month low of $10.94 and a 12 month high of $16.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 62.34%.

In related news, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total transaction of $149,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 16,512 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.55, for a total transaction of $240,249.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 135,469 shares of company stock worth $2,056,083 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 20.7% in the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 12,329 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $147,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $231,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the third quarter worth approximately $508,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.0% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 79,830 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,138,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.83% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

