$0.57 Earnings Per Share Expected for Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.57 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.20 and the highest is $1.06. Targa Resources reported earnings of ($0.04) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1,525%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full-year earnings of $1.64 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.82 to $2.14. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $3.44. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 2.97% and a return on equity of 7.53%.

TRGP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Targa Resources from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on Targa Resources from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Targa Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Targa Resources from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.66.

In related news, EVP G Clark White sold 23,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $1,376,014.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.06, for a total value of $142,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,896 shares of company stock valued at $2,868,130 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TRGP. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,881,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,186,000 after buying an additional 7,866,473 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Targa Resources by 69.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,139,511 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $317,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,920,776 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Targa Resources by 188.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,649,368 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $117,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,830 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Targa Resources by 114.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,487,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $110,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,325,016 shares during the period. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Targa Resources by 37.0% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,428,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $196,844,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196,798 shares during the last quarter. 87.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Targa Resources stock traded up $1.10 on Wednesday, reaching $56.67. 1,160,960 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,967. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $52.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.59 and a beta of 2.92. Targa Resources has a twelve month low of $23.33 and a twelve month high of $58.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

About Targa Resources

Targa Resources Corp. provides midstream natural gas and natural gas liquids services. It also provides gathering, storing, and terminaling crude oil and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products. It operates through the following business segments: Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

