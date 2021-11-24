$0.70 Earnings Per Share Expected for Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to announce earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Virtu Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.57 to $0.80. Virtu Financial reported earnings per share of $1.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Virtu Financial will report full year earnings of $4.08 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.93 to $4.19. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.61 to $2.91. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Virtu Financial.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIRT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.60.

In other news, Director Joanne Minieri purchased 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.00 per share, for a total transaction of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 63.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Virtu Financial during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48,150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VIRT opened at $28.68 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02 and its 200-day moving average is $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Virtu Financial has a 52 week low of $22.39 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.43 and a beta of -0.33.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

