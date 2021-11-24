$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to report $0.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.77 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.72. Arista Networks reported earnings per share of $0.62 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 19.4%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full year earnings of $2.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.77 to $2.82. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $3.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.35 to $3.80. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Arista Networks had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The firm had revenue of $748.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

ANET has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $94.75 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. UBS Group lowered shares of Arista Networks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $93.75 to $122.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Arista Networks from $81.25 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $90.75 to $105.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.44.

ANET traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.78. 1,349,264 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,975,773. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.22. Arista Networks has a one year low of $65.52 and a one year high of $134.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13.

In other Arista Networks news, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.81, for a total value of $5,154,435.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.11, for a total value of $9,252,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 538,603 shares of company stock worth $203,491,581. 22.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANET. State Street Corp increased its stake in Arista Networks by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,113,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $765,636,000 after buying an additional 23,814 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,075,420 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $713,197,000 after buying an additional 590,608 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Arista Networks by 138.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,764,910 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $606,494,000 after buying an additional 1,025,730 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in Arista Networks by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,170,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $402,050,000 after buying an additional 72,127 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,059,597 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,119,000 after buying an additional 6,429 shares during the period. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

