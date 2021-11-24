$0.74 Earnings Per Share Expected for Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.74 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Etsy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.97 and the lowest is $0.44. Etsy posted earnings of $1.08 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Etsy will report full-year earnings of $3.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.72 to $3.25. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $4.49. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Etsy.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Etsy from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on Etsy from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Etsy from $225.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.86.

NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $279.53 on Wednesday. Etsy has a 12-month low of $133.65 and a 12-month high of $301.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.70, a P/E/G ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $236.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $204.45.

In related news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total transaction of $182,099.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.96, for a total value of $5,965,920.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,965,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 245,384 shares of company stock valued at $58,134,103. 3.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Etsy during the second quarter worth about $25,000. American National Bank increased its position in shares of Etsy by 98.5% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 129 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 366.7% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Etsy in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 142.3% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

