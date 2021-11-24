$0.78 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

