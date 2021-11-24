$0.78 EPS Expected for Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) This Quarter

Posted by on Nov 24th, 2021

Equities analysts expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.78 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings. Kontoor Brands posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 36.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.24 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.65 to $5.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 183.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KTB shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kontoor Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kontoor Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Kontoor Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $388,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 91.1% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 34,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Kontoor Brands by 1,358.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 170,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,646,000 after acquiring an additional 159,268 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KTB traded down $1.46 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 340,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 479,117. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.27. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $35.48 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.81.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

Read More: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kontoor Brands (KTB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB)

Receive News & Ratings for Kontoor Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kontoor Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.