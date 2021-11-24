0Chain (ZCN) Hits Market Cap of $24.77 Million

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 2.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on November 24th. During the last week, 0Chain has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar. One 0Chain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.51 or 0.00000881 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 0Chain has a total market cap of $24.77 million and $75,377.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00001573 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000020 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0556 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00025803 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

0Chain (CRYPTO:ZCN) is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for 0Chain is medium.com/0chain

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

Buying and Selling 0Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 0Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

