0x Trading Up 0.9% Over Last 7 Days (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 24th. One 0x coin can now be bought for about $1.17 or 0.00002041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, 0x has traded 0.9% higher against the dollar. 0x has a market capitalization of $991.34 million and approximately $163.20 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001481 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003073 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $26.26 or 0.00045711 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00008788 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00240764 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.59 or 0.00088044 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.84 or 0.00011900 BTC.

About 0x

0x is a coin. It launched on August 11th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 845,496,055 coins. 0x’s official website is 0x.org . The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “0x is an open protocol that facilitates the decentralized exchange of Ethereum-based tokens and assets. Developers can use 0x to build their own custom exchange apps with a wide variety of user-facing applications i.e. 0x OTC, a decentralized application that facilitates trustless over-the-counter trading of Ethereum-based tokens. The 0x token (ZRX) is used by Makers and Takers to pay transaction fees to Relayers (entities that host and maintain public order books). ZRX tokens are also used for decentralized governance over 0x protocol’s update mechanism which allows its underlying smart contracts to be replaced and improved over time. “

0x Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

