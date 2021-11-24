0xBitcoin (0xBTC) Price Reaches $2.57 on Major Exchanges

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. 0xBitcoin has a total market capitalization of $14.77 million and $1.25 million worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0xBitcoin has traded up 95.5% against the dollar. One 0xBitcoin coin can currently be purchased for $2.57 or 0.00004498 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001477 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003100 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00045865 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008805 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.14 or 0.00241393 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50.49 or 0.00088223 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00011980 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (0xBTC) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 coins and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 coins. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin . 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org . The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0xBitcoin is a mineable ERC20 token used as a medium of exchange. 0xBTC is a faithful implementation of Bitcoin as a trustless, immutable Ethereum smart contract. It is not a fork. It combines the Bitcoin properties of block rewards, proof-of-work issuance, and a 21 million coin cap with the Ethereum properties of speed, DApps, and DEX trading. 0xBitcoin is not affiliated with either Bitcoin or Ethereum. It is an independent project with a decentralized development community. “

Buying and Selling 0xBitcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 0xBitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 0xBitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

