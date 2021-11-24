$1.04 Earnings Per Share Expected for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) will report earnings of $1.04 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Marriott International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.29 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Marriott International reported earnings per share of $0.12 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 766.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Marriott International will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.86 to $3.37. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $5.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.77 to $6.30. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Marriott International.

Get Marriott International alerts:

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. Marriott International’s revenue was up 75.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Marriott International from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.62.

In other Marriott International news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Frederick A. Henderson sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.18, for a total value of $261,055.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,590 shares of company stock valued at $7,936,032 in the last three months. 12.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAR. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 11.3% during the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 1.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.3% during the second quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marriott International stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, reaching $157.48. 91,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,223,388. Marriott International has a 1-year low of $115.50 and a 1-year high of $171.68. The company has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.90 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $155.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.00.

About Marriott International

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Marriott International (MAR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.