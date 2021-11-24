$1.74 EPS Expected for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) This Quarter

Analysts expect Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.74 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.82. Dollar Tree reported earnings of $2.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Dollar Tree will report full-year earnings of $5.53 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.45 to $5.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.82 to $6.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Dollar Tree.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.42 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.39 EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on DLTR. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. UBS Group increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Loop Capital increased their target price on Dollar Tree from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.50.

In other news, insider William A. Old, Jr. sold 16,267 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.46, for a total transaction of $2,040,857.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 2,041.7% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Dollar Tree during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First National Bank of South Miami raised its holdings in Dollar Tree by 157.9% during the third quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DLTR traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $146.61. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,121. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.89 and a 200 day moving average of $102.03. Dollar Tree has a twelve month low of $84.26 and a twelve month high of $149.37.

Dollar Tree announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Wednesday, September 29th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

