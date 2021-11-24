$1.89 EPS Expected for Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Vista Outdoor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.94. Vista Outdoor posted earnings of $1.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 83.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Vista Outdoor will report full-year earnings of $7.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.79 to $8.02. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.86 to $7.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Vista Outdoor.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $778.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.59 million. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. Vista Outdoor’s revenue was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $63.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.82.

NYSE VSTO opened at $46.61 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.65. Vista Outdoor has a 52 week low of $18.75 and a 52 week high of $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.27, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.38.

In related news, Director Mark A. Gottfredson acquired 5,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.20 per share, with a total value of $221,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,749,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,946,000 after buying an additional 96,749 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,128,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,239,000 after buying an additional 24,384 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,109,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,731,000 after buying an additional 51,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,800,000 after buying an additional 141,700 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Vista Outdoor by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 616,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,857,000 after buying an additional 34,154 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vista Outdoor Company Profile

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Vista Outdoor (VSTO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.