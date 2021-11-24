$1.97 Earnings Per Share Expected for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.97 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Pool’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.17. Pool reported earnings of $1.45 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pool will report full year earnings of $15.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.15 to $15.19. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $16.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.01 to $17.00. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty retailer reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 76.16% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.71 EPS.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on POOL shares. Stephens upped their price target on Pool from $505.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pool from $485.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pool from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Pool in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $516.29.

In related news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 9,067 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $575.09, for a total transaction of $5,214,341.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 743 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.43, for a total value of $429,030.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,088 shares of company stock worth $29,394,064 in the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in POOL. Chilton Investment Co. LLC increased its holdings in Pool by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Chilton Investment Co. LLC now owns 168,496 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $77,282,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Pool by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,179,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Pool by 47.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,381,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in Pool by 71.9% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 17,397 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,979,000 after buying an additional 7,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pool in the 2nd quarter worth about $4,274,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pool stock traded up $6.89 on Wednesday, reaching $568.46. 129,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 275,101. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $491.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $472.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Pool has a fifty-two week low of $305.47 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.65%.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts; discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market; specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components; and golf irrigation and water management products.

