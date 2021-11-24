120,642 Shares in Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) Acquired by Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC

Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF (NYSEARCA:CRUZ) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 120,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,718,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC owned 17.87% of Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of NYSEARCA CRUZ opened at $21.50 on Wednesday. Defiance Hotel, Airline, and Cruise ETF has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $25.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.54.

