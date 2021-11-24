13,293 Shares in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Bought by FNY Investment Advisers LLC

FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 13,293 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,605,000. salesforce.com accounts for about 1.7% of FNY Investment Advisers LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CRM. Amundi bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $1,100,891,000. Akre Capital Management LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com during the second quarter worth $683,956,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in salesforce.com by 20.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787,393 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in salesforce.com by 338.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,087,923 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $510,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,612,123 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in salesforce.com by 297.4% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $252,864,000 after acquiring an additional 774,700 shares during the period. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 7,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.90, for a total transaction of $2,228,707.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.27, for a total value of $1,633,566.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 737,826 shares of company stock valued at $205,921,946. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CRM stock opened at $291.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $285.30 billion, a PE ratio of 117.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.37 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $287.47 and a 200-day moving average of $259.04. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $201.51 and a one year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.56. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. salesforce.com’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CRM. Societe Generale boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $290.00 to $321.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nord/LB set a $275.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.59.

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

