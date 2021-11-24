134,671 Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Purchased by WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 134,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,114,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 16.4% of WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.2% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $429.62. The company had a trading volume of 270,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,097,081. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $414.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $403.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $330.04 and a 1 year high of $435.41.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

