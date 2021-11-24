15,192 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GXO opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics Inc will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.

GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.

