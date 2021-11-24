15,192 Shares in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) Purchased by Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC

Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GXO Logistics Inc (NYSE:GXO) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,000.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GXO. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $199,000. FDx Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $324,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,186,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in GXO Logistics in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,969,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the third quarter worth approximately $8,206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.62% of the company’s stock.
NYSE GXO opened at $96.49 on Wednesday. GXO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $48.38 and a 1 year high of $105.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on GXO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital downgraded GXO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on GXO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on GXO Logistics from $95.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their target price on GXO Logistics from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.29.
GXO Logistics Inc is a pure-play contract logistics provider. GXO Logistics Inc is headquartered in Conn., USA.
