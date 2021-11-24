$172.61 Million in Sales Expected for DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) This Quarter

Analysts expect DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) to post $172.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DiamondRock Hospitality’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $183.06 million and the lowest is $156.08 million. DiamondRock Hospitality posted sales of $59.05 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 192.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DiamondRock Hospitality will report full-year sales of $547.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $511.41 million to $560.26 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $792.58 million, with estimates ranging from $729.61 million to $852.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow DiamondRock Hospitality.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $179.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.82 million. DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 91.48% and a negative return on equity of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 258.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DRH. Truist Securities upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.63.

In related news, EVP William J. Tennis sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.90, for a total transaction of $327,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRH. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 172.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 482,130 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,221,000 after acquiring an additional 305,470 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 1.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 494,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $5,091,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 8.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 966,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,955,000 after acquiring an additional 75,107 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 19.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 134,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,386,000 after acquiring an additional 22,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in DiamondRock Hospitality during the first quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSE:DRH opened at $9.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -4.83 and a beta of 1.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.44. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $7.52 and a 52 week high of $11.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company Profile

DiamondRock Hospitality Co is a real estate investment trust which focuses on lodging properties. It engages in the acquisition, ownership, asset management, and renovation of hotels and resorts. Its brands include Autograph Collection Hotels, Courtyard Marriott, Hilton Garden Inn, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, JW Marriott, and Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants.

