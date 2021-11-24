182,702 Shares in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in NN, Inc. (NASDAQ:NNBR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 182,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,343,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.42% of NN at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NNBR. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in NN by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 221,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in NN by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,637 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in NN by 11.5% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 3,096 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its stake in NN by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 285,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 3,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in NN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.86% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of NN from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of NN from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NN from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Jeri J. Harman bought 5,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, with a total value of $25,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,106.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NN stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. NN, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.67 and a twelve month high of $9.62. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.27. The company has a market cap of $223.35 million, a P/E ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 3.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. NN had a net margin of 27.50% and a return on equity of 4.04%. The firm had revenue of $117.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that NN, Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc engages in the design and manufacture high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through the Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors.

