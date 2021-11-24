1MillionNFTs Trading 4.6% Lower This Week (1MIL)

1MillionNFTs (CURRENCY:1MIL) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 24th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $140,330.86 and approximately $442,577.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.17 or 0.00002061 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00001809 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $39.13 or 0.00068950 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.61 or 0.00071558 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,218.65 or 0.07433785 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.51 or 0.00087240 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56,524.97 or 0.99603905 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About 1MillionNFTs

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

1MillionNFTs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1MillionNFTs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1MillionNFTs using one of the exchanges listed above.

