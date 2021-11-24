1World Hits Market Cap of $4.30 Million (1WO)

1World (CURRENCY:1WO) traded 0.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 24th. During the last week, 1World has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One 1World coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000202 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. 1World has a total market cap of $4.30 million and $8,993.00 worth of 1World was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 1World alerts:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001470 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.21 or 0.00045793 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00003053 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00009366 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $137.48 or 0.00240211 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $50.32 or 0.00087930 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011862 BTC.

About 1World

1World (CRYPTO:1WO) is a coin. It was first traded on November 30th, 2017. 1World’s total supply is 37,219,453 coins. 1World’s official Twitter account is @1World_Online and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for 1World is ico.1worldonline.com

According to CryptoCompare, “1Worls is a digital-data collecting platform. Its objective is to provide users (brands) with the tools for customer behavior studies and opinions. To understand the public needs and wills, users are able to perform Polls, Quizzes, Surveys, and Trivia activities at the 1World platform, also it has a Compare & Contrast system so the user can analyze the Before vs After effect. The 1WO token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It is the medium for all payments processed at the 1Worlds platform and allows end users (readers) on the site to earn tokens by collecting points for engagements and contributions within the brands' campaigns. “

Buying and Selling 1World

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1World directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1World should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1World using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 1World Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1World and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.