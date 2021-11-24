$2.47 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) to announce $2.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.36 billion and the highest is $2.73 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods posted sales of $2.41 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.83 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $12.29 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $11.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DICK’S Sporting Goods.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $1.31. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 50.69% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on DKS. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

NYSE:DKS opened at $134.55 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.99. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.4375 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.60%.

In other news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Lee J. Belitsky sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.86, for a total value of $4,720,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,123 shares of company stock worth $9,468,718. 30.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 17.6% in the second quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,631 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 158.3% during the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 37,200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $3,727,000 after purchasing an additional 22,800 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 13,675 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.4% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,307 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the second quarter valued at $10,383,000. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Read More: Net Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DICK’S Sporting Goods (DKS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.