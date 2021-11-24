$2.48 Billion in Sales Expected for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) to report sales of $2.48 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Quest Diagnostics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics posted sales of $3.00 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics will report full year sales of $10.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.56 billion to $10.64 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $8.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.52 billion to $8.99 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Quest Diagnostics.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $3.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 19.77% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.31 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $159.36.

NYSE:DGX opened at $151.04 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $113.36 and a fifty-two week high of $160.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.62.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 19th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 297 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 762.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

Read More: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.