$2.50 EPS Expected for The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $2.50 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Hanover Insurance Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.59. The Hanover Insurance Group reported earnings per share of $3.02 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that The Hanover Insurance Group will report full year earnings of $7.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.73 to $7.95. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $10.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.40 to $10.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Hanover Insurance Group.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.46 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hanover Insurance Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.00.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in The Hanover Insurance Group by 131.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 446 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 84.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

THG traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $129.78. 3,171 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,181. The Hanover Insurance Group has a twelve month low of $111.09 and a twelve month high of $143.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $130.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.56%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

