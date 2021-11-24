$2.55 Billion in Sales Expected for EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) to report sales of $2.55 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for EMCOR Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.56 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.54 billion. EMCOR Group posted sales of $2.28 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that EMCOR Group will report full-year sales of $9.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.81 billion to $9.83 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $10.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $10.25 billion to $10.33 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for EMCOR Group.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.76 EPS. EMCOR Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EME. Zacks Investment Research cut EMCOR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 23rd. DA Davidson increased their target price on EMCOR Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on EMCOR Group from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 13,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.04, for a total transaction of $1,563,675.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EME. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of EMCOR Group during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EMCOR Group by 156.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,034 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in EMCOR Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EME opened at $131.08 on Wednesday. EMCOR Group has a 12-month low of $85.20 and a 12-month high of $135.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.63 and its 200 day moving average is $121.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.85%.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc engages in the provision of electrical and mechanical construction and facilities services. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Electrical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Mechanical Construction and Facilities Services; United States Building Services; United States Industrial Services; and United Kingdom Building Services.

