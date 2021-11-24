$2.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) to report earnings per share of $2.67 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for SYNNEX’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.64 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70. SYNNEX reported earnings per share of $5.21 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 48.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SYNNEX will report full year earnings of $8.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.77 to $9.16. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $10.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.50 to $10.81. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow SYNNEX.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.22 billion. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SYNNEX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $117.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.88.

In related news, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,857 shares of company stock worth $540,253 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the second quarter worth $25,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 41.6% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 320 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of SYNNEX by 1,365.0% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 546 shares during the period. 76.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SNX traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $113.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 452,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,392. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.72. SYNNEX has a one year low of $64.71 and a one year high of $130.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $117.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. SYNNEX’s payout ratio is 8.49%.

SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

