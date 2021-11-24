$2.91 Billion in Sales Expected for DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) will post $2.91 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for DaVita’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $2.87 billion and the highest is $2.94 billion. DaVita also reported sales of $2.91 billion during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DaVita will report full year sales of $11.58 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.54 billion to $11.61 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $12.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.92 billion to $12.14 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DaVita.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. DaVita had a return on equity of 67.99% and a net margin of 8.33%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.80 earnings per share. DaVita’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year.

DVA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $145.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DaVita from $113.00 to $111.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.63.

Shares of DVA opened at $103.68 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $120.10. DaVita has a one year low of $98.55 and a one year high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.86, for a total value of $45,875.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DVA. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in DaVita by 96.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,038,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,682,000 after purchasing an additional 510,106 shares during the last quarter. Harvard Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $49,245,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in DaVita during the second quarter worth $37,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in DaVita by 327.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 389,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,260,000 after acquiring an additional 298,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in DaVita in the second quarter valued at $29,555,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About DaVita

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

