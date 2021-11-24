21,964 Shares in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) Bought by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 21,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,207,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Domtar by 16.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,307,236 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $456,565,000 after buying an additional 1,200,037 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,490,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $301,732,000 after acquiring an additional 164,185 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in Domtar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $119,135,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Domtar by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,746,495 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $95,987,000 after acquiring an additional 35,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Domtar during the second quarter worth $77,861,000. 94.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Domtar from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE UFS opened at $55.46 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 95.62 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Domtar Co. has a twelve month low of $29.07 and a twelve month high of $55.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.62.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Domtar had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Domtar Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Domtar Corp. engages in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of fiber-based products, which includes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products. It operates through the Pulp and Paper segment, which involved in the design, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of communication, specialty and packaging papers, as well as softwood, fluff, and hardwood market pulp.

