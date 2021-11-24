227,118 Shares in Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) Purchased by Prairiewood Capital LLC

Prairiewood Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 227,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,635,000. Broadstone Net Lease makes up 4.6% of Prairiewood Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Prairiewood Capital LLC owned 0.14% of Broadstone Net Lease at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sargent Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 81,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 67,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,380 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Broadstone Net Lease during the second quarter worth approximately $134,000. 75.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BNL. Truist downgraded Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities cut shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Shares of NYSE BNL traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,149. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.22 and a 1-year high of $28.00.

Broadstone Net Lease (NYSE:BNL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Broadstone Net Lease had a net margin of 23.73% and a return on equity of 3.40%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Broadstone Net Lease’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.06%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is 178.95%.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an internally-managed REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. The Company utilizes an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting.

